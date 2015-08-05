Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman’s The Fantastic Four

'We made a good little film': Roger Corman's oral history of his Fantastic Four
Aaron Sagers
Aug 5, 2015
Watch first 4 minutes of Doomed! The Untold Story of Roger Corman’s The Fantastic Four
Trent Moore
Aug 19, 2014
Doomed! trailer reveals untold story behind Roger Corman's Fantastic Four
Krystal Clark
Jan 13, 2014
