Pinhead from Hellraiser: Judgement
Evil seeks evil in the new trailer for Hellraiser: Judgment
Brian Silliman
Jan 9, 2018
Doug Bradley is back in the original Pinhead makeup after 12 years
Jeff Spry
May 12, 2017
Makeup legend Tom Savini resurrects original Pinhead for hellish fan event
Jeff Spry
Apr 3, 2017
Hellraiser and Halloween almost had a crossover film in the early 2000's
Nathalie Caron
Nov 9, 2016
So what do the original Hellraiser stars think about a remake?
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
