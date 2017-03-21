Dr. Horrible

9 sci-fi musicals that rocked television before Supergirl and The Flash
Carol Pinchefsky
Mar 21, 2017
Neil Patrick Harris spills on Dr. Horrible 2 and Dollhouse
Adam-Troy Castro
Jul 4, 2015
Nathan Fillion lays the Hammer down about a Dr. Horrible sequel
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Huzzah! Whedon promises there will be more Dr. Horrible!
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
