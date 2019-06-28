Dragonfly

Titan hero
Saturn's massive moon Titan may generate swarms of dust-fueled twisters
Jeff Spry
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Dragonfly
Tag: Titan
Tag: Saturn
Tag: NASA

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Saturn
NASA will be sending a quadcopter called Dragonfly to Titan
Phil Plait
Jun 28, 2019
Artwork of the dual-quadcopter Dragonfly sitting on the surface of Saturn’s huge moon Titan. Credit: JHUAPL / Michael Carroll
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Saturn