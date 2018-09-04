Drax the Destroyer

Avengers: Infinity Wars character poster - Dave Bautista as Drax
Dave Bautista 'pushed and fought' for standalone Drax film
Christian Long
Sep 4, 2018
Dave Bautista nonchalantly confirms Drax's return in Avengers 4 next May, says he might not return for Guardians Vol. 3
Josh Weiss
Sep 1, 2018
Bautista sounds off on James Gunn firing once again, says it could affect Avengers 4
Josh Weiss
Aug 31, 2018
Pacific Rim: Uprising director wants to make God of War movie with Dave Bautista
Don Kaye
Jun 6, 2018
Avengers: Infinity War star Dave Bautista confirms he still has an MCU future
Matthew Jackson
May 30, 2018
