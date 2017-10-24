Drew Powell

drewpowell.jpg
WATCH: Gotham's Drew Powell talks Solomon Grundy in extended interview
Aaron Sagers
Oct 24, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Drew Powell
Tag: Solomon Grundy
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Gotham

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Drew Powell
WATCH: Gotham's Drew Powell on his reveal as Solomon Grundy
Aaron Sagers
Oct 20, 2017
drewpowell.png
Tag: TV
Tag: Gotham
Tag: Drew Powell
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: Gotham’s Solomon Grundy is almost here and Drew Powell’s excited about it
Aaron Sagers
Oct 12, 2017
gotham-drew-powell-nycc-screengrab-syfywire.png
Tag: Videos
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews