Drink Company

Watch as that Rick and Morty pop-up bar in D.C. is destroyed by heavy metal band GWAR
Josh Weiss
Nov 7, 2018
D.C.'s Rick and Morty pop-up bar has been shut down after a legal injunction from Turner Broadcasting
Josh Weiss
Aug 18, 2018
Get totally schwifty at this Rick and Morty pop-up bar in Washington, D.C.
Josh Weiss
Aug 16, 2018
