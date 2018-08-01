Drive

Debate Club: great movie, terrible cinemascore
Debate Club: Great movies that audiences hated, according to CInemaScore
Tim Grierson Will Leitch
Aug 1, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Drive
Tag: mother!
Tag: Solaris
Tag: Hereditary
Tag: Debate Club
Tag: Cloverfield

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Debate Club
Tag: opinion
Debate Club: The best performance by a comedic actor going serious in genre
Tim Grierson Will Leitch
Jun 27, 2018
Debate Club: Best Comedic Actor in a Dramatic Role
Tag: Movies
Tag: Debate Club
Tag: opinion
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: Frank Grillo says his Netflix movie's stunts will blow you off the road
Adam Swiderski
Oct 11, 2017
wheelman-frank-grillo-image.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews