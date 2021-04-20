drone

The Mars helicopter Ingenuity sees its own shadow on the surface of Mars using a downward-facing camera as it hovered. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Mars Ingenuity takes flight! Watch the first out-of-this-world video
Phil Plait
Mars copter Ingenuity prepares to take the first powered flight on another world
Phil Plait
An astonishing image of the Ingenuity drone copter sitting on Mars, seen in the distance with the rover tracks leading away from it. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
