dust devils

A color close-up image of gullies on Mars shows dimpling near their source, implying subsurface materials sublimating in the warmer seasonal weather. Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
On Mars, better it's the dust devil you know
Phil Plait
Jul 25, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Mars
Mars: A world both familiar and alien
Phil Plait
May 31, 2019
Details of an image from ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter showing dust devil tracks. Credit: ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Mars
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Mars
A panoply of extremely cool ExoMars images taken from high above the Martian surface
Phil Plait
Mar 15, 2019
Swirls created when dust on the Martian surface is swept clean by dust devils look like hair covering a ridge. Credit: ESA/Roscosmos/CaSSIS, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Mars