EA Dice

pokemon_0.jpg
Gaming: Pokémon GO unleashes your inner trainer, Battlefield V expands, PUBG meets Resident Evil
Benjamin Bullard
Dec 3, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Battlefield V
We played Battlefield V's War Stories - here's what we learned
Luke Brown
Oct 18, 2018
battlefield v under no flag
Tag: Games
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Battlefield V
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Battlefield V
Battlefield V leads the charge for girl power this fall, and it's great for everyone
Brittany Vincent
Sep 11, 2018
Battlefield 5 - Female Soldier
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Battlefield V