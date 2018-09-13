Ed Sheeran

Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran says his Game of Thrones character should have been killed off
Josh Grossberg
Sep 13, 2018
Ed Sheeran
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Ed Sheeran
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 7
Game of Thrones' Hodor thinks cameos, that Ed Sheeran appearance were 'stupid'
James Comtois
Jun 27, 2018
Hodor-Game-of-Thrones_.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 7
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Jon Snow
Singing about Jon Snow is the happiest thing in Westeros
Carol Pinchefsky
Aug 7, 2017
GameofThronesJonSnow.png
Tag: TV
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Jon Snow