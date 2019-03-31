Ego Nwodim

Ego Nwodim in SNL parody of Jordan Peele's Us
SNL clones credit card commercial to parody Jordan Peele's 'Us' in hilarious sketch
Josh Weiss
Mar 31, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags