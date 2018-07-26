electromagnetic spectrum

The Trifid Nebula in infrared light. Credit: ESO/VVV consortium/D. Minniti/Gábor Tóth
A cosmic flower blooms invisibly
Phil Plait
Jul 26, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Saturn
Listen to the eerie wail of an icy moon of Saturn
Phil Plait
Jul 23, 2018
Radio waves emitted by Saturn’s moon Enceladus graphed as frequency (vertical axis) versus time. Colors represent intensity (strength of radio waves, or volume of sound). Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: Saturn
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: GLaDOS
A Little Light Music — The Electromagnetic Spectrum, the Musical
Phil Plait
Dec 21, 2017
Fear not, human! It doesn’t have access to gamma rays. Probably. Credit: Universe of Learning
Tag: Science
Tag: Bad Astronomy
Tag: GLaDOS