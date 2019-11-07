Eli Roth's History of Horror

Ghostface in Scream 2
WIRE Buzz: Scream 5 in the works; Scooby-Doo’s new look; more
Benjamin Bullard
Nov 7, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Eli Roth's History of Horror
Tag: Wes Craven
Tag: Scream
Tag: Scooby-Doo
Tag: Scoob
Tag: AMC

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: The Old Guard
Tag: Netflix
Development: Charlize Theron leads The Old Guard to Netflix; Eli Roth scares up ‘Uncut’ History of Horror
Benjamin Bullard
Feb 21, 2019
The Old Guard via Netflix 2019
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Old Guard
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: AMC Visionaries
Tag: Eli Roth's History of Horror
AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth's History of Horror's showrunner on women's role in horror
Kristy Puchko
Oct 22, 2018
HistoryofHorrorJamieLeeCurtis
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: AMC Visionaries
Tag: Eli Roth's History of Horror
Tag: Movies
Tag: Eli Roth's History of Horror
Tag: Eli Roth
Watch: Horror legends Stephen King, Eli Roth reveal what movies scared them as kids
Josh Weiss
Oct 9, 2018
Stephen King
Tag: Movies
Tag: Eli Roth's History of Horror
Tag: Eli Roth
Tag: TV
Tag: TCA 2018
Tag: Eli Roth
Boo! AMC scares up a tease and release date for Eli Roth's History of Horror docs-series at TCA 2018
Tara Bennett Josh Weiss
Jul 28, 2018
GettyImages-824322894
Tag: TV
Tag: TCA 2018
Tag: Eli Roth