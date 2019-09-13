Elsie Fisher

Lizzy Caplan Castle Rock
Castle Rock Season 2: Lizzy Caplan is here to break your ankles as Misery's Annie Wilkes in first trailer
Josh Weiss
Sep 13, 2019
The first trailer for animated Addams Family film rises from its coffin to rib Pennywise
Josh Weiss
Apr 9, 2019
Casting: Jennifer Esposito joins The Boys; The Addams Family gets an Eighth Grade voice; more
Benjamin Bullard
Aug 31, 2018
