Elvis

Raising Dion 1
WIRE Buzz: Raising Dion first look, Secret Agent Elvis, young Harley Quinn
James Comtois
Aug 16, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Halloween
Tag: International Space Station
ISS astronaut sends Darth Vader into orbit for Halloween — with Elvis as his wingman
Benjamin Bullard
Oct 31, 2018
5 Darth Vader.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Halloween
Tag: International Space Station
Tag: Movies
Tag: Bubba Ho-Tep
Tag: IDW Publishing
Elvis will fight aliens for President Nixon in Bubba Ho-Tep prequel comic
Josh Weiss
Dec 22, 2017
news-bubba-659x343.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Bubba Ho-Tep
Tag: IDW Publishing