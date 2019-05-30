emma frost

emma jean 2
Uneasy Allies: Emma Frost vs. Jean Grey
Sara Century
May 30, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in emma frost
Tag: Merry Month of Bae
Tag: opinion
Tag: marvel comics
Tag: X-Men
Tag: Not Your Shero

Related tags

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Merry Month of Bae
Tag: emma frost
Emma Frost and sexual healing
Sara Century
May 1, 2019
emma frost 1
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Merry Month of Bae
Tag: emma frost
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Black Widow
The strange loves of Spider-Man
Sara Century
Dec 5, 2018
sm1
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Black Widow
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: emma frost
Tag: X-Men
Emma Frost deserves a second chance in the MCU
Hanna Flint
Nov 19, 2018
january-jones-x-men-first-class-movie-image-2
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: emma frost
Tag: X-Men
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: emma frost
Tag: Cyclops
Not Your Shero: Emma Frost, the ultimate antihero
Sara Century
Aug 13, 2018
hero
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: emma frost
Tag: Cyclops