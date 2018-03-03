the emoji movie

emoji_movie.jpg
The 2018 Razzie Awards have been announced, and it's poop emojis for days!
Alexis Sottile
Mar 3, 2018
Patrick Stewart

Transformers: The Last Knight, The Mummy, Dead Men Tell No Tales will vie for worst movies at 2018 Razzies
Josh Weiss
Jan 22, 2018
transformers_the_last_knight_megatron_01.jpg
After 35-year ban, The Emoji Movie becomes first film screened publicly in Saudi Arabia
Adam Pockross
Jan 16, 2018
emoji-movie.jpg
July Movie Preview: Spider-Man! Planet of the Apes! The Emoji Movie!
Kathie Huddleston
Jun 30, 2017
July Movie Preview - Spider-Man! Planet of the Apes! Emojis!
Patrick Stewart is playing poop in The Emoji Movie. Seriously.
Trent Moore
Jan 19, 2017
szfiam2carh5uxsixo5v.jpg
