Empire of the dead

EmpireoftheDead_1.jpg
Did George Romero's Empire of the Dead TV series find a home on AMC? [UPDATED]
Nathalie Caron
Nov 9, 2015
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Brain
Tag: biology
Tag: Medical Technology
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: George Romero
Tag: Stephen King
George Romero on 'Empire of the Dead' series, not being able to sell his horror anthology
Aaron Sagers
May 29, 2015
11053903_10152905732976864_7439270006449700210_o.jpg
Tag: George Romero
Tag: Stephen King
Tag: George A. Romero
Tag: Empire of the dead
George Romero's zombie and vampire comic Empire of the Dead being developed for TV
Trent Moore
May 21, 2015
s_0.jpg
Tag: George A. Romero
Tag: Empire of the dead