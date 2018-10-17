Equal Pay

Westworld stars get equal pay, big raises ahead of Season 3 premiere
James Comtois
Oct 17, 2018
Westworld's Thandie Newton joins Evan Rachel Wood in securing equal pay for season 3
Andrew Wheeler
Apr 20, 2018
Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood reveals she will receive pay equal to her male co-stars for Season 3
Matthew Jackson
Apr 17, 2018
