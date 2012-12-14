Erica Cerra

EricaCerraEureka.jpg
Eureka's Erica Cerra goes goddess in Percy Jackson
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Erica Cerra
Tag: Eureka
Tag: Warehouse 13
Tag: Niall Matter
Tag: Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Related tags

Tag: Erica Cerra
Tag: Niall Matter
Eureka stars completely different in Warehouse 13
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Warehouse_13_Cerra_Matter.jpg
Tag: Erica Cerra
Tag: Niall Matter
Tag: Erica Cerra
Tag: Eureka
Why Eureka renewal has Erica Cerra singing
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Eureka_Carter_Ferguson_Lupo_Cerra_2.jpg
Tag: Erica Cerra
Tag: Eureka