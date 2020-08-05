Everyday Parenting Tips

The Suicide Squad titles
WIRE Buzz: The Suicide Squad title art; Wil Wheaton tries horror in 'Rent-A-Pal' trailer; Ryan Reynolds
Jacob Oller
Aug 5, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Everyday Parenting Tips
Tag: Rent-A-Pal
Tag: Ryan Reynolds
Tag: The Suicide Squad
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Wil Wheaton

Related tags