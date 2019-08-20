Excerpt

Cruel Stars Hero
Mankind faces annihilation in John Birmingham's military sci-fi saga, The Cruel Stars (Excerpt)
Jeff Spry
Aug 20, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Alien: Isolation
Tag: Titan Books
Read an exclusive excerpt from Titan's terrifying new Alien: Isolation prose novel
Jeff Spry
Jul 17, 2019
Alien Isolation Hero
Tag: Movies
Tag: Alien: Isolation
Tag: Titan Books
Tag: Movies
Tag: books
Tag: Excerpt
‘Caesar’s Story’ reveals origins of Planet of the Apes’ leader: Read an exclusive excerpt where Caesar learns of war
James Comtois
Oct 19, 2018
Caesar.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: books
Tag: Excerpt
Tag: TV
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Tag: Game of Thrones
Westeros History 101: George R.R. Martin digs up Dany's family tree in Fire and Blood excerpt
Alyse Wax
Sep 27, 2018
DbpKV_0XUAA-YhA
Tag: TV
Tag: George R.R. Martin
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: books
Tag: Excerpt
Exclusive: An excerpt from Sabaa Tahir's A Reaper at the Gates
Swapna Krishna
Apr 11, 2018
sabaa tahir a reaper at the gates
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: books
Tag: Excerpt