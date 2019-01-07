Exiles

kc
Elseworlds and alternate realities in comics
Sara Century
Jan 7, 2019
Peggy Carter and Storm are taking over for a couple of Marvel’s biggest hitters, for a while
Tricia Ennis
Apr 20, 2018
Marvel Comics single-issue solicitations for April 2018
Matthew Jackson
Feb 1, 2018
Tessa Thompson's version of Valkyrie will appear in Marvel Comics
Brian Silliman
Jan 8, 2018
