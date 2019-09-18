exomoons

A dust ring around Boyajian’s Star caused by an evaporating exomoon may be the reason behind the star’s bizarre behavior. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Boyajian's Star: Could its bizarre behavior be due to an evaporating exomoon?
Phil Plait
Sep 18, 2019
ALMA reveals a dusty ring around a young exoplanet that may be forming moons
Phil Plait
Jul 12, 2019
Artwork depicting the circumplanetary dust ring around PDS 70c, and a possible moon forming there. Credit: NRAO/AUI/NSF, S. Dagnello
Can moons have moons? Yes! Well, sometimes.
Phil Plait
Oct 12, 2018
Moons can have moons, but it isn’t easy. Credit: Moon: Phil Plait; Vesta: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCAL/MPS/DLR/IDA
More evidence piles up that we’re seeing an exomoon orbiting an alien world
Phil Plait
Oct 3, 2018
Artwork depicting a gas giant exoplanet with a gas giant exomoon.
Looking for other Earths: Are we being too picky?
Phil Plait
Jun 5, 2018
Artwork depicting a habitable exomoon orbiting a gas giant around another star. Credit: NASA / GSFC / Jay Friedlander and Britt Griswold
