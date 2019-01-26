Extreme Universe

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Extreme Universe
Tag: Rob Liefeld
Tag: netflix
Tag: Morbius
Tag: Kevin Smith
Tag: Jason Mewes

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Ghostbusters
Tag: Morbius
Development: Ghostbusters and Morbius release dates; Jay and Silent Bob strike deal; no Netflix for Extreme Universe
Benjamin Bullard
Jan 26, 2019
Ghostbusters 1984 via official website
Tag: Movies
Tag: Ghostbusters
Tag: Morbius
Tag: TV
Tag: Rob Liefeld
Tag: Deadpool
Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld signs deal with Netflix for films based in the Extreme Universe
Josh Weiss
Mar 8, 2018
rob liefeld, Deadpool
Tag: TV
Tag: Rob Liefeld
Tag: Deadpool
Tag: Comics
Tag: Rob Liefeld
Tag: Deadpool
Deadpool creator's Extreme Universe comics to become movies
Don Kaye
Jan 3, 2017
ExtremeUniverse.jpg
Tag: Comics
Tag: Rob Liefeld
Tag: Deadpool