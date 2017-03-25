Fall of Sauron Day

Tag: lists
Tag: opinion
Tag: Tolkien Reading Day
Tag: The Lord of the Rings
Tag: The Hobbit

Tolkien Reading Day: 9 of the most badass underrated characters in the Tolkienverse
Elizabeth Rayne
Mar 25, 2017
Tolkien Reading Day: 10 quotes that show the strength and hope that ultimately defeated Sauron
Lisa Granshaw
Mar 25, 2017
Tolkien Reading Day: 17 of the most fantastical collectibles in the Tolkienverse
Elizabeth Rayne
Mar 25, 2017
