Dan Fogler Fantastic Beasts
Dan Fogler teases Fantastic Beasts 3 amid filming delay: 'It's leading toward this massive war'
Josh Weiss
Mar 26, 2020
WIRE Buzz: Newt's brother back for Fantastic Beasts 3; Haunted High-Ons scares up series; more
Josh Weiss
Feb 12, 2020
Callum Turner Fantastic Beasts
Fantastic Beasts 3 heads to Rio de Janeiro, boosts Jessica Williams' role
Jacob Oller
Nov 4, 2019
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
WIRE Buzz: Fantastic Beasts 3 wrangles release date, SpongeBob gets a game show, more
Andrea Ayres
Apr 29, 2019
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Development: Hulu cancels The First; Unkrich leaves Pixar; Fantastic Beasts 3 pushes production
Brian Silliman
Jan 18, 2019
Sean Penn The First Hulu
