Syfy's 12 Monkeys adds two genre mainstays for Season 3 roles
Trent Moore
Dec 15, 2016
CyDNCy_UUAAymoR.jpg-large.jpeg
Faran Tahir breaks barriers as a new starship captain in Star Trek
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
FaranTahir.jpg
Iron Man's 'Raza' looks ahead to a bigger role in future installments
Patrick Lee
Dec 14, 2012
IronMan_FaranTahir_raza.jpg
