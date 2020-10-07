Fatman

LumberJanes
WIRE Buzz: Lumberjanes heads to HBO Max. Plus, Mel Gibson is a whacked-out Santa in 'Fatman' trailer
Jacob Oller
Oct 7, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Fatman
Tag: HBO Max
Tag: Lumberjanes
Tag: Mel Gibson
Tag: Trailers
Tag: the outpost

Related tags