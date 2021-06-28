Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Skip to main content
SyfyWire
Open Menu
Close Menu
Navigation
Search
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
TV
TV News
Watch Shows
Comics
Videos
Podcasts
Bad Astronomy
Shop
Interviews
This Week in Genre History
Comics Wire
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Theme Park News
Everything You Didn't Know
About Us
Contributors
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
Latest Movie News
Dune is so vast, even its behind-the-scenes art book is getting a Hans Zimmer soundtrack
Dark City director Alex Proyas reportedly tuning up for new series based on the 1998 sci-fi cult classic
'Free Guy' director Shawn Levy made a video game movie that's a movie-movie first
TV
SYFY WIRE's The Great Debate
TV News
Watch Shows
Latest TV News
Dark City director Alex Proyas reportedly tuning up for new series based on the 1998 sci-fi cult classic
The cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks on their bonds of 'mutual respect, love, and bullying'
MacGruber locks in its nitwit super-nemesis: Billy Zane cast as Peacock series’ new villain
Comics
Behind the Panel
Previews
All Comics News
Latest Comics News
Exclusive: The creators of Marvel's new 'Ka-Zar' series preview the Lord of the Savage Land's 'superhero evolution'
Todd McFarlane says 'Marvel and DC may have done us a favor' as King Spawn #1 hits historic sales mark
Exclusive: Saladin Ahmed opens up about moving to Substack, his Copper Bottle imprint, and debut series 'Terrorwar'
Videos
Everything You Didn't Know
Behind the Panel
All Wire Videos
Latest WIRE Videos
Tim Rozon and Melanie Scrofano talk reuniting (minus the mustache) in Episode 3 of SYFY's SurrealEstate
Apex Legends announces Season 10 with the dazzling Seer in new launch trailer
Welcome Home: Get to know the spooky backstory of SYFY's new show SurrealEstate
Jun 28, 2021
Podcasts
Bad Astronomy
Shop
Interviews
This Week in Genre History
Comics Wire
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Theme Park News
Everything You Didn't Know
Menu
More
Movies
TV
Comics
Videos
Podcasts
Bad Astronomy
Shop
Interviews
This Week in Genre History
Comics Wire
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Theme Park News
Everything You Didn't Know
About Us
Contributors
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Watch SYFY Shows
Search
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
'Fear Street: 1666' goes full period-set, witch trial horror in trailer for Netflix's trilogy closer
Josh Weiss
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag:
lists
Tag:
Interviews
Tag:
Batman
Tag:
Science
Tag:
Netflix
Related tags
Trailers
fear street
Netflix
R.L. Stine
Search
Close Search
Return to SYFY homepage.
Your browser is
out of date
.
Update your browser
for more security and the best experience on this site.
Close Browser Update Message