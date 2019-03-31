Fear the Walking Dead Season 5

Fear the Walking Dead
WonderCon: Daniel Salazar returns as the cast and crew of Fear the Walking Dead tease new season
Donnie Lederer
Mar 31, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: TCA 2019
Tag: AMC
TCA 2019 AMC roundup: Creepshow kicks off production, Planet Earth III announced; more
Josh Weiss
Feb 10, 2019
Frozen Planet II
Tag: TV
Tag: TCA 2019
Tag: AMC
Tag: TV
Tag: TCA 2019
Tag: TCA
TCA 2019: Austin Amelio's Dwight Returns in first images from Fear the Walking Dead Season 5
Josh Weiss
Feb 9, 2019
Austin Amelio Dwight Fear the Walking Dead
Tag: TV
Tag: TCA 2019
Tag: TCA