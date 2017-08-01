First Strike

IDW's First Strike writers on their brash new summer crossover
Ernie Estrella
Aug 1, 2017
Hasbro opens the cover on new Revolution: First Strike collector preview set
Mike Avila
Jul 23, 2017
First Strike's creative team takes us inside IDW's Hasbro comic book universe
Ernie Estrella
Jun 21, 2017
New 11-cover peek at IDW's summer Hasbro crossover event, First Strike
Jeff Spry
May 22, 2017
