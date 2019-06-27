Flora & Ulysses

Skip to main content
SyfyWire
Open Menu
Close Menu
Navigation
Search
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
TV
TV News
Watch Shows
Comics
Fangrrls
Videos
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
About Us
Contributors
WIRE Newsletter
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Movies
Movie News
Watch Movies
Latest Movie News
Rob Gibbs, veteran Pixar animator and director, dies at 55
WIRE Buzz: Lego conjures 6 new Harry Potter sets; Olaf returns in fresh Frozen short; more
Unpacking the complicated Siege of Mandalore timeline on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and beyond
TV
TV News
Watch Shows
Latest TV News
Rob Gibbs, veteran Pixar animator and director, dies at 55
When theme parks might reopen, and some exciting news in the meantime
Seven queer fantasy TV shows that will make you feel a little less alone
Comics
Behind the Panel
Previews
All Comics News
Latest Comics News
Unpacking the complicated Siege of Mandalore timeline on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and beyond
WIRE Buzz: Discworld coming to TV; Snowpiercer timeline; Ryan Renolds talks Free Guy
Dylan Sprouse tackles Norse myth and history for a dark new Heavy Metal comic
Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day
Deja View
Forgotten Women of Genre
ScreamGrrls
Strong Female Characters
All Fangrrls
Latest Stories
Seven queer fantasy TV shows that will make you feel a little less alone
A binge guide for the animated appearances of Catwoman
The too-late government response to climate disaster in 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow
Fangrrls is about kicking down doors, breaking boundaries and celebrating female fans with fun, witty and entertaining content.
Videos
Everything You Didn't Know
Behind the Panel
All Wire Videos
Latest WIRE Videos
This classic Star Trek episode gave us so much Vulcan lore for the first time [Warp Factor 2.3]
Watch Tyler Crook create the far-out cover for Black Hammer spinoff, Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #1
Who's who of Doctor Who's Doctors reunite in video to thank real doctors
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Battlestar Galacticast
Jabba The Pod
Project Blue Book: Official Podcast
Strong Female Characters
Who Won the Week
All Podcasts
Latest Podcast Episodes
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 16: 'Dirty Hands'
Star Wars: The Clone Wars finally catches up with Revenge of the Sith [Jabba the Pod 2.17]
WIRE Buzz: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. saves HYDRA in final season teaser; The Last Airbender to Netflix; more
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
Menu
More
Movies
TV
Comics
Fangrrls
Videos
Bad Astronomy
Podcasts
Forgotten Women of Genre
Debate Club
Dream Casting
Geek School
Important Toy News
Indie Comics Spotlight
Interviews
Lists & Rankings
Opinion
Science Behind the Fiction
Star Wars Weekly
Theme Park News
What's Everyone Freaking Out About?
Chosen One of the Day
Women's History Month
About Us
Contributors
WIRE Newsletter
Facebook
Instagram
@syfywire
Youtube
Watch SYFY Shows
Search
Flora & Ulysses
WIRE Buzz: Neil Gaiman's rejected Marvel 1602 show; Flora & Ulysses starts filming; more
Josh Weiss
Jun 27, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag:
opinion
Tag:
lists
Tag:
Interviews
Tag:
Space Opera
Tag:
Bad Astronomy
Related tags
WIRE Buzz
Dark Season 2
Netflix
Alyson Hannigan
Sesame Street
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
WIRE Buzz
Tag:
Dark Season 2
WIRE Buzz: Netflix spotlights new 'Dark' Season 2 images; Flora & Ulysses finds leads
Josh Weiss
Jun 13, 2019
Tag:
Movies
Tag:
WIRE Buzz
Tag:
Dark Season 2
Search
Close Search
Return to SYFY homepage.
Your browser is
out of date
.
Update your browser
for more security and the best experience on this site.
Close Browser Update Message