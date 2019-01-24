Florida

DC Comics Exhibition: Dawn Of Super Heroes Launches At The o2
Comics: DC lays off 3 percent of employees, Florida man recovers million-dollar Batman comics
Josh Weiss
Jan 24, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Florida
Tag: zombies
Tag: Zombie Apocalypse
Tag: The Walking Dead

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: zombies
Tag: Zombie Apocalypse
Zombie alert startles Florida residents after power outage
Benjamin Bullard
May 22, 2018
TheWalkingDeadZombies.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: zombies
Tag: Zombie Apocalypse
Tag: Movies
Tag: Toy Story
Tag: Pixar
You've got a friend in us: Disney unveils first artwork for Toy Story-themed amusement park
Josh Weiss
Oct 25, 2017
toy-story-3_1283.0.0.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Toy Story
Tag: Pixar