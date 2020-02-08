The Fog

the fog
How John Carpenter's The Fog went from disaster to cult horror classic on its 40th anniversary
Charlie Brigden
Feb 8, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Fog
Tag: John Carpenter
Tag: Horror

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Tag: The Fog
Frank Serafine, sound designer on Tron and Star Trek: The Motion Picture, killed in car accident
Josh Weiss
Sep 15, 2018
Screen Shot 2018-09-15 at 6.26.06 PM
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Tag: The Fog
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Fog
Tag: John Carpenter
Make your way through John Carpenter’s The Fog more clearly with upcoming 4K restoration
Richard Newby
Aug 29, 2018
The Fog 4K Restoration
Tag: Movies
Tag: The Fog
Tag: John Carpenter
Tag: Movies
Tag: John Carpenter
Tag: The Thing
70th birthday wishes to John Carpenter with his 21 genre movies, ranked
Bryan Enk Jeff Spry
Jan 16, 2018
in_the_mouth_of_madness_hero_01.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: John Carpenter
Tag: The Thing
Tag: Escape from New York
Tag: They Live
Three John Carpenter classics get new Steelbook releases from Scream Factory
Jeff Spry
May 3, 2017
Screen_Shot_2017-05-03_at_12.00.23_AM.png
Tag: Escape from New York
Tag: They Live