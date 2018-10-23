The Force

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker
Mark Hamill compares Luke's Last Jedi death to that of a relapsed drug addict
Josh Weiss
Oct 23, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Tag: reviews
Tag: Showtime
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: opinion

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: Rian Johnson
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Rian Johnson drops the mic in response to some issues people have with The Last Jedi
Shana O'Neil
Jan 19, 2018
rian_johnson_tweet.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Rian Johnson
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: The Force
The government officially rules that Jedi is not a real religion
Trent Moore
Dec 20, 2016
20jedi-item-superJumbo.jpg
Tag: Movies
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: The Force