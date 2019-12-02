Forky

Toy Story 4
'Existential' becomes Dictionary.com's Word of the Year thanks to Forky in Toy Story 4
Josh Weiss
Dec 2, 2019
Tag: Pixar
Tag: Tony Hale
Tag: Toy Story 4
Tag: Toy Story
Tag: Disney/Pixar

Tag: Movies
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Forky
Forky sets out to answer big questions and Pixar comes to the real world in new Disney+ teasers
Josh Weiss
Oct 30, 2019
Forky Disney+ series
Tag: Movies
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Forky
Tag: TV
Tag: Monsters at Work
Tag: Disney+
Disney unveils first look at Monsters at Work, Forky shorts, and new Phineas & Ferb film at D23
Don Kaye Matthew Jackson
Aug 23, 2019
Monsters Inc. Sully and Boo
Tag: TV
Tag: Monsters at Work
Tag: Disney+
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
WATCH: Tony Hale on why he's the perfect choice for Toy Story 4's anxious, trash-obsessed Forky
Caitlin Busch
Jun 13, 2019
Tony Hale Toy Story 4 interview screenshot
Tag: Movies
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Movies
Tag: Toy Story 4
Tag: Pixar
Get to know Forky, the talking fork in crisis at the center of Toy Story 4
Brian Silliman
Nov 12, 2018
Forky
Tag: Movies
Tag: Toy Story 4
Tag: Pixar