The Fountain

Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Fountain
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Darren Aronofsky

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: obituary
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Paul LeBlanc, hairstylist for Princess Leia on Return of the Jedi, dies at 73
Josh Weiss
Oct 7, 2019
Princess Leia Carrie Fisher Return of the Jedi
Tag: Movies
Tag: obituary
Tag: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: The Fountain
Tag: Darren Aronofsky
Revisiting The Fountain, a masterpiece on dealing with grief through storytelling
Tricia Ennis
Sep 29, 2017
hugh-jackman-in-the-fountain.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: The Fountain
Tag: Darren Aronofsky
Tag: Darren Aronofsky
Tag: The Fountain
Why did The Fountain fail? Aronofsky blames a single bad review
Trent Moore
Jan 14, 2013
fountain.jpeg
Tag: Darren Aronofsky
Tag: The Fountain
Tag: Inception
Tag: Primer
13 of the most convoluted sci-fi flicks to ever blow our minds
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
confusingmoviesheader.jpg
Tag: Inception
Tag: Primer