The Fourth Kind

Raphael Coleman
Raphaël Coleman, former child star of Nanny McPhee and It's Alive, dies at 25
Josh Grossberg
Feb 10, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE in The Fourth Kind
Tag: obituary
Tag: Raphael Coleman
Tag: Nanny McPhee
Tag: It's Alive

Related tags

Tag: Devil
Tag: M. Night Shyamalan
News briefs: Lovely Bones for charity; Shyamalan's Devil
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Lovely_Bones_wahlberg_ronan_heaven_thumb_0.jpg
Tag: Devil
Tag: M. Night Shyamalan
Tag: The Fourth Kind
Sure, Fourth Kind is scary—but it's also laughable
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
FourthKindReview1.jpg
Tag: The Fourth Kind
Tag: Milla Jovovich
Tag: The Fourth Kind
Exclusive new trailer for The Fourth Kind
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Placeholder Hero
Tag: Milla Jovovich
Tag: The Fourth Kind
Tag: The Fourth Kind
New poster for the sci-fi thriller The Fourth Kind
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
Fourth_kind_poster_thumb.jpg
Tag: The Fourth Kind