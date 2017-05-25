Frankenstein Underground

000_69.jpg
They're Alive! 7 comic book interpretations of Frankenstein's Monster
Matthew Funk
May 25, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Frankenstein Underground
Tag: Mary Shelley
Tag: lists
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Frankenstein
Tag: Comics

Related tags

Tag: Mike Mignola
Tag: Dark Horse Comics
Exclusive Preview: Frankenstein Underground #3
Aaron Sagers
May 27, 2015
FRANKU #3 CVR_0.jpeg
Tag: Mike Mignola
Tag: Dark Horse Comics
Tag: Mike Mignola
Tag: Dark Horse Comics
Exclusive Preview: Mike Mignola's Frankenstein Underground #2
Aaron Sagers
Apr 20, 2015
FRANKU2-FC_0.jpg
Tag: Mike Mignola
Tag: Dark Horse Comics