freedom fighters: the ray

The Ray Freedom Fighters
Marc Guggenheim on why Freedom Fighters: The Ray pits a gay superhero against Nazis
Rich Sands
Dec 8, 2017
Trending on SYFY WIRE in freedom fighters: the ray
Tag: Marc Guggenheim
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Supergirl
Tag: Arrowverse

Related tags

Tag: TV
Tag: freedom fighters: the ray
Tag: Marc Guggenheim
Guggenheim on how Crisis on Earth-X messed up Freedom Fighters: The Ray's continuity
Nathalie Caron
Dec 8, 2017
freedom-fighters-screengrab-syfywire-twitter-images.png
Tag: TV
Tag: freedom fighters: the ray
Tag: Marc Guggenheim
Tag: TV
Tag: freedom fighters: the ray
Tag: The Ray
The Flash’s Vibe joins Freedom Fighters: The Ray’s new CW poster
Nathalie Caron
Oct 17, 2017
freedom-fighters-promo.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: freedom fighters: the ray
Tag: The Ray
Tag: TV
Tag: freedom fighters: the ray
Tag: SDCC 2017
The CW's Freedom Fighters: The Ray SDCC trailer introduces Nazi Supergirl, Flash, Arrow
Lucas Siegel
Jul 23, 2017
the-ray-cw-seed-trailer-hero.jpg
Tag: TV
Tag: freedom fighters: the ray
Tag: SDCC 2017
Tag: freedom fighters: the ray
Tag: The CW
Gay superhero to headline new, Arrow-verse animated series on CW Seed
Trent Moore
Aug 12, 2016
rayfinal.jpg
Tag: freedom fighters: the ray
Tag: The CW