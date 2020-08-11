G-LOC

Stephen Moyer and Talla Gouveia in G-LOC
G-LOC stars Stephen Moyer, Casper Van Dien, John Rhys-Davies talk franchise futures in COVID era
Jacob Oller
Aug 11, 2020
Trending on SYFY WIRE
Tag: Star Wars
Tag: Interviews
Tag: lists
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Trek

Related tags

Tag: Movies
Tag: G-LOC
Tag: CONS
G-LOC cast, creator talk building a new sci-fi franchise from scratch…and space immigration
Benjamin Bullard
Jul 25, 2020
Stephen Moyer and Talla Gouveia in G-LOC
Tag: Movies
Tag: G-LOC
Tag: CONS
Tag: Movies
Tag: G-LOC
Tag: Trailers
Sci-fi thriller G-LOC's first trailer showcases an intense interstellar immigrant story
Jacob Oller
Jun 23, 2020
G-LOC official
Tag: Movies
Tag: G-LOC
Tag: Trailers