Gabriel Hardman

Aliens: Dust to Dust #2 Cover
Exclusive first look at Aliens: Dust to Dust #2
Ernie Estrella
Jun 19, 2018
Tag: Movies
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Interviews
First Look: Check out the latest Aliens comic, Dust to Dust
Ernie Estrella
Apr 24, 2018
Aliens: Dust to Dust #1 Cover A
WATCH: Gabriel Hardman draws his Hal Jordan Green Lantern
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 30, 2018
gabriel hardman.png
WATCH: DC's creative team explains how Green Lantern: Earth One reboots an icon
Matt Dorville
Oct 13, 2017
screen_shot_2017-10-12_at_6.48.34_pm.png
