Gale Ann Hurd

terminator_0.jpg
The first Terminator almost didn't introduce us to the skeletonized T-800
Josh Weiss
Oct 23, 2018
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Gale Ann Hurd
Tag: Terminator
Tag: the terminator
Tag: Sarah Connor
Tag: Michael Biehn
Tag: James Cameron

Related tags

Tag: Videos
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2018
Tag: SDCC 2018
WATCH SDCC: Lore Season 2 is scarier than ever... because it's real!
Tara Bennett
Jul 27, 2018
Lore Season 2
Tag: Videos
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2018
Tag: SDCC 2018
Tag: Hunters
Tag: Gale Ann Hurd
Alien terrorists wage war in new trailer for Syfy's Hunters
Nathalie Caron
Jan 15, 2016
Syfy-Hunters-Regan.jpg
Tag: Hunters
Tag: Gale Ann Hurd
Tag: Gale Ann Hurd
Tag: The Walking Dead
Walking Dead producer teases season two's 'shocking cliffhanger'
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
WalkingDead030812.jpg
Tag: Gale Ann Hurd
Tag: The Walking Dead
Tag: area 51
Tag: Gale Ann Hurd
What's next for Walking Dead exec producer? A TV trip to Area 51
Matthew Jackson
Dec 15, 2012
GaleAnneHurd112311.jpg
Tag: area 51
Tag: Gale Ann Hurd