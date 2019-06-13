Galileo spacecraft

Europa
The salty ocean of Europa: Table salt found on Jupiter's moon
Phil Plait
Jun 13, 2019
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Galileo spacecraft
Tag: jupiter
Tag: Europa
Tag: Bad Astronomy

Related tags

Tag: Science
Tag: jupiter
Tag: Europa
Did the Galileo spacecraft pass through a geyser plume over Europa? Maaaaaybe.
Phil Plait
May 15, 2018
Europa
Tag: Science
Tag: jupiter
Tag: Europa