gamma-ray burst

Artwork depicting a gamma-ray burst with a beam of material racing away. Credit: NASA, ESA, and M. Kornmesser
Two gamma-ray bursts emit highest energy photons ever seen from GRBs
Phil Plait
Nov 21, 2019
When the first stars in the Universe exploded, they *really* exploded
Phil Plait
May 10, 2019
Artwork depicting beams of matter and energy tearing through a massive blue star, creating a hypernova and gamma-ray burst. Credit: NASA/Dana Berry/Skyworks Digital
Is this cosmic sprinkler surrounding galaxy’s next gamma-ray burst?
Phil Plait
Nov 19, 2018
The astonishing dust spiral around 2XMM J160050.7-514245, aka Apep — a star that may become a powerful gamma-ray burst. Credit: ESO/Callingham et al.
BIG NEWS: For the first time, astronomers detect gravitational waves from two neutron stars crashing together!
Phil Plait
Oct 16, 2017
Artwork depicting the moment of collision between two neutron stars. The resulting explosion is… quite large. Credit: Dana Berry, SkyWorks Digital, Inc.
