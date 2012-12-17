Gary Ross

GaryRossHungerGames041112.jpg
Hunger Games director reveals real reason he passed on the sequel
Trent Moore
Dec 17, 2012
Trending on SYFY WIRE in Gary Ross
Tag: The Hunger Games

Related tags

Tag: battle royale
Tag: Gary Ross
Why Hunger Games director won't watch Japan's kids-killing-kids pic
Matthew Jackson
Dec 16, 2012
BattleRoyale031912.jpg
Tag: battle royale
Tag: Gary Ross
Tag: Gary Ross
Tag: Spider-Man 4
Seabiscuit writer to redraft Spider-Man 4
Adam-Troy Castro
Dec 14, 2012
SpiderMan_logo_2.jpg
Tag: Gary Ross
Tag: Spider-Man 4