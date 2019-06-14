Gears 5

Trending on SYFY WIRE in Gears 5
Tag: opinion
Tag: Xbox One
Tag: Microsoft
Tag: Gears of War
Tag: Gamegrrls

Related tags

Tag: Games
Tag: Cyberpunk 2077
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Gaming: Linda Hamilton voicing Sarah Connor in Gears 5; Keanu’s meaty Cyberpunk role detailed; more
Benjamin Bullard
Jun 14, 2019
Linda Hamilton Sarah Connor Terminator Dark Fate
Tag: Games
Tag: Cyberpunk 2077
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: video games
We preview the latest crop of incoming female protagonists in gaming
Brittany Vincent
Oct 2, 2018
Gears 5 - Kait with Gun
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: video games
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Gears 5
Gears 5 is all about its new frontwoman, Kait Diaz
Brittany Vincent
Jul 11, 2018
Gears 5 - Kait
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Gamegrrls
Tag: Gears 5